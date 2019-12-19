Washington Post Criticizes Trump Because He ‘Inserted’ Son Barron Into Politics

Reporters from The Washington Post and The New York Times implicitly criticized President Donald Trump for “insert(ing) his son Barron Trump into politics” by mentioning him during a rally as part of an attack on Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

On Thursday morning, NYT’s Maggie Haberman posted a tweet from deep within a WaPo article about Trump’s Michigan rally, highlighting a passage which read “The president also inserted his son Barron Trump into politics, saying the teenager could get more attendees at an event in Manhattan than Warren, whom he called ‘Crazy Pocahontas.'”

“The president also inserted his son Barron Trump into politics, saying the teenager could get more attendees at an event in Manhattan than Warren, whom he called ‘Crazy Pocahontas.'” https://t.co/8UAApxKgge — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 19, 2019

The article in question went on to note “The White House has attacked others for bringing the teenage boy into politics, saying he wants and deserves privacy.”

At issue was a portion of Trump’s rally in Battle Creek during which he began to complain that television cameras never show the size of his crowds, just as the camera switched to a wide shot of the crowd.

He then invoked his son seconds after deploying a racist slur against Native Americans to attack Warren.

“If crazy Pocahontas goes to the middle of Central Park, or whatever park, she’s in Manhattan, and I could have Barron Trump go into Central Park and he’d get a crowd that would be just big. He’s 13. He’d get a bigger crowd,” Trump said, then complained about the attention Warren’s crowd received. In September, Warren drew a crowd that her campaign estimated at more than 20,000 to a rally in Washington Square Park.

Several weeks ago, Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan made reference to Trump’s son during an impeachment hearing, and later apologized after a stinging complaint from First Lady Melania Trump.

In describing the limits of Trump’s power, Karlan said “While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

The incident prompted intense expressions of outrage from figures supportive of Trump, and derision at what was seen as feigned outrage by critics.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]