Washington Post Reporter Gets Torn to Shreds and Praised for Different Parts of Same Ted Cruz Article

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 20th, 2021, 9:54 am

Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker was lauded for one grabby section of her article on Ted Cruz’s Cancun misadventure, but then lambasted when she highlighted another more lyrical paragraph in the story.

Parker posted a Stefon-inflected paragraph from her article “One night in Cancun: Ted Cruz’s disastrous decision to go on vacation during Texas storm crisis” to some high praise for its sensational summary of the episode.

“The Ted Cruz scandal had it all: The oversize canvas tote, awaiting its beach debut! The classic dad fleece half-zip! The 6 am scramble to book a return flight! The politician blaming his daughters! The police escort! The adorable puppy! The leaked texts!” Parker wrote.

That graf, as we say in the biz, earned praise for Parker on Twitter.

But it was a different story when Parker highlighted a more humanizing passage of the story, tweeting “In a presser, Cruz blamed his daughters. And in that moment — clad in a Patagonia puffer jacket, unshaven and slightly haggard, seeming equal parts exhausted and exasperated and even perhaps a bit contrite — Ted Cruz did, in fact, look a lot like a dad.”

The reactions from blue-checks were decidedly more negative this time around.

Parker herself would later respond to the backlash, writing “To be clear, I am not arguing that blaming his kids makes him a dad (!!) — just that seeming haggard and exhausted and vaguely exasperated and a little weary is a sort of universal parental condition, especially amid the pandemic…”

And in that moment, clad in the simultaneous adulation and revulsion of social media influencers, Parker looked every bit… a Twitterer.

