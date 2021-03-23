Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim whacked President Joe Biden on Monday over his Cabinet appointees.

“Senate votes 68-29 to confirm Marty Walsh to be Labor secretary,” NBC’s Sahil Kapur wrote in a message on Twitter. He said Biden had reached an “important milestone” by appointing 15 members to his Cabinet. Kim wrote in response, “And none of the 15 are Asian-American.”

And none of the 15 are Asian-American.

Liberal critics took umbrage with Kim’s observation, and attempted to contradict her by pointing to a variety of non-Cabinet appointees, including Trade Representative Katherine Tai. They also rehashed a February grievance centering on a question Kim asked Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) about her views on an old claim by Neera Tanden, Biden’s appointee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, that Murkowski was “high” on her “own supply.” Tanden later withdrew her nomination.

“Kamala Harris, Trade Rep Tai, and … Neera but you PERSONALLY intervened to sink that,” one anonymous user wrote.

“Neera Tanden says hi,” Anita Creamer, who identified as a former reporter for the Sacramento Bee and Dallas Morning News, wrote in a message that prompted a response from Kim.

“You call yourself a ‘writer and editor,’ and “former reporter” in your profile, so I assume you appreciate facts,” Kim replied. “And the fact is that OMB, the position she was nominated for, is not one of the 15 Cabinet executive departments.”

You call yourself a "writer and editor," and "former reporter" in your profile, so I assume you appreciate facts. And the fact is that OMB, the position she was nominated for, is not one of the 15 Cabinet executive departments.

Yashar Ali weighed in with a critique of Kim’s detractors, writing, “The replies to [Kim] are depressing. 1. People bringing up Neera, who wasn’t up for one of the 15 cabinet positions. 2. People bringing up @VP , who isn’t one of the 15 cabinet positions 3. People bringing up Trade Rep Tai, who isn’t one of the 15 cabinet positions.”

