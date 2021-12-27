‘Wasn’t all Bad’: Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain Shredded on Twitter for Sharing Article Celebrating 2021

By Kipp JonesDec 27th, 2021, 6:51 pm
 

Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Ron Klain was ripped to shreds on Twitter after he shared an article from The Hill, which declared 2021 “wasn’t all bad.”

Klain shared an opinion article from Albert Hunt that was headlined, “Let’s be honest: 2021 wasn’t all bad.” Hunt had cited economic promise, an end to years-long wars, and late Sen. Bob Dole’s bipartisan mourning as data points to prove that the year wasn’t all bad.

In the article, Hunt declared President Joe Biden’s first year “scandal-free.” He also compared former President Donald Trump’s administration to The Godfather “without the skill.”

“The Biden team is more honest, also more competent,” Hunt also wrote. “The cabinet is full of men and women with successful political careers, including three former governors, two ex-mayors, and three former members of Congress. They’ve faced millions of voters.

Klain shared the article, and commented, “A look back at 2021!”

The senior White House official’s optimism was met with a bipartisan grumble.

Asked for comment about Klain’s tweet on Fox News, conservative radio host Jason Rantz said, “Welcome to the United States of gaslighting.”

