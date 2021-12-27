White House chief of staff Ron Klain was ripped to shreds on Twitter after he shared an article from The Hill, which declared 2021 “wasn’t all bad.”

Klain shared an opinion article from Albert Hunt that was headlined, “Let’s be honest: 2021 wasn’t all bad.” Hunt had cited economic promise, an end to years-long wars, and late Sen. Bob Dole’s bipartisan mourning as data points to prove that the year wasn’t all bad.

In the article, Hunt declared President Joe Biden’s first year “scandal-free.” He also compared former President Donald Trump’s administration to The Godfather “without the skill.”

“The Biden team is more honest, also more competent,” Hunt also wrote. “The cabinet is full of men and women with successful political careers, including three former governors, two ex-mayors, and three former members of Congress. They’ve faced millions of voters.

Klain shared the article, and commented, “A look back at 2021!”

A look back at 2021!https://t.co/HrYQR4BUNL — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 27, 2021

The senior White House official’s optimism was met with a bipartisan grumble.

This is my favorite tweet. Shoot for the stars, @WHCOS pic.twitter.com/PGNVc7MIoW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 27, 2021

Asked for comment about Klain’s tweet on Fox News, conservative radio host Jason Rantz said, “Welcome to the United States of gaslighting.”

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner: “Let’s bring in Jason Rantz. Jason, I interrupted you to cut to the president. I’m sure a lot of people—a lot of viewers are going to be very mad at me but that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Thank you for being so gracious about it.” pic.twitter.com/gATKrJo8XD — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 27, 2021

2021 wasn’t all bad “The economy is humming”

400,000 Americans are dead from covid “We’re out of endless wars”

55% of Afghan population face extreme hunger, including one million children at risk of starvation https://t.co/8WRpYNI25j — wsbgnl (@wsbgnl) December 27, 2021

A tough year with a very good president. — JulieGaughran (@gaughran444) December 27, 2021

Overdose rates record high Drugs pouring in from Southern Border. Skyrocketing Inflation causing paychecks to be worth less every payday. Riots- Lack of support for Police Crime Rates Up all major cities. COVID surges continue escalating Shortages Continue A very good year — 4freedomofspeech (@4freedomofspee1) December 27, 2021

what about student loan forgiveness — has joe biden forgiven student loans? (@BidenBurner46) December 27, 2021

You know it’s bad when the White House Chief of Staff posts an opinion piece saying it “wasn’t all bad” https://t.co/AbM9UOksVT — Christopher T. Lemay 🇺🇸 (@TheCrittaC) December 27, 2021

