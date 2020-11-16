WATCH: 61-Year-Old British Diplomat in China Saves Drowning Woman

A British diplomat in China was captured on film saving a Chinese student from drowning in a river.

The British Embassy in Beijing posted the video of 61-year-old Chongqing Consul General Stephen Ellison jumping into the river to save the 24-year-old woman from Wuhan — who reportedly slipped and fell in — on Twitter, Monday.

“We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety,” the embassy declared.

We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety. pic.twitter.com/OOgXqsK5oe — UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) November 16, 2020

In a statement to the BBC, Ellison said, “She was unconscious, she was not breathing and for a short time we feared the worst. But as we got back to the side, she started breathing again.”

The BBC further reported that Ellison — from Newcastle — was “given dry clothes and warm drinks by grateful villagers,” and has been invited by the student “to dinner with her family next weekend.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]