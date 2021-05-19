The House of Representatives passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, but 62 members of Congress — all Republicans — voted against a measure aimed at bias crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill summary lays out a series of actions aimed at improving tracking and reporting of hate crimes, and raising awareness around Covid-related incidents in particular:

This bill requires a designated officer or employee of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to facilitate the expedited review of hate crimes and reports of hate crimes. DOJ must issue guidance for state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies on establishing online hate crime reporting processes, collecting data disaggregated by protected characteristic (e.g., race or national origin), and expanding education campaigns. Additionally, DOJ and the Department of Health and Human Services must issue guidance aimed at raising awareness of hate crimes during the COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic. The bill establishes grants for states to create state-run hate crimes reporting hotlines. It also authorizes grants for states and local governments to implement the National Incident-Based Reporting System and to conduct law enforcement activities or crime reduction programs to prevent, address, or respond to hate crimes. Finally, in the case of an individual convicted of a hate crime offense and placed on supervised release, the bill allows a court to order that the individual participate in educational classes or community service as a condition of supervised release.

On Tuesday, the House overwhelmingly approved the bill, which previously passed the Senate by a vote of 94 to 1. The lone “nay” vote was from Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

But in the House, there were many more Republicans willing to put their names on a “no” vote against a bill that was passed in the wake of a year of violence and threats against people of Asian descent that culminated with the mass murder of eight people in Atlanta in March.

All 217 Democrats and 147 Republicans in the House voted to pass the bill. But 62 Republicans — including the likes of Reps. Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and Chip Roy — voted against it. The full list of Republican “no” votes can be seen here.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]