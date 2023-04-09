ABC’s Jon Karl Asks Trump Lawyer Point-Blank ‘Are You 100% Certain Trump No Longer Has Classified Documents?’

ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl asked Trump attorney Jim Trusty point-blank if he’s “100 percent certain” ex-President Donald Trump no longer possesses classified documents.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago — after his his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom for a 34- count indictment on crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels — and delivered a speech that night in which he renewed his attacks on Bragg the judge in the case,

On Sunday’s edition of ABC’s This Week, Karl spent much of his interview with Trusty on issues related to the Bragg case, but finished up with a definitive question about the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information:

KARL: So, you — you represent the former president in the classified documents case. Can — can you tell me, just point blank, are you 100 percent certain that Donald Trump no longer has classified documents in his position?

TRUSTY: Yes. And — and, you know, what has been publicly put out there, through incredible amounts of leaks from the DoJ and FBI, was they — they started making mention of some of the follow-up searches to comply with the subpoena that were undertaken by our team with very professional searchers. And every step of the way, if we found anything of interest, even if it’s probably not classified, we’ve turned it over to the FBI and DoJ.

So, we’ve been thorough, we’ve been professional, we’ve been ethical, and we’re satisfied that, you know, there’s no — no outstanding issue relating to compliance with the subpoena.

KARL: So, no more classified documents in his position? They’ve all been turned over?

TRUSTY: Correct. But, you know, as the president made the point the other night, you know, the Presidential Records Act allows presidents to determine what’s personal and what’s presidential. And that dictates how they relate to the archivist who in this case was extremely politicized against Donald Trump, making criminal referrals to the first time in history when there’s no criminal overlay for the Presidential Records Act.

So, we’ve had some real bad faith in the underpinnings of how this thing got started, the use of criminal investigative tools for what is a civil dispute. And so, again, you know, we’ve done what’s right when it comes to the court proceedings and to knocking out the issue of whether there’s anything standing. And it also shows there’s no obstruction going on.

So, I think we’re in a good place if the facts actually come out.