WATCH: After Spending Days Saying ‘Thighland’ is Correct, Here’s How Trump Fan Dinesh D’Souza Pronounces Thailand

Conservative author and Trump-pardoned felon Dinesh D’Souza has spent several days insisting that President Donald Trump was correct when he pronounced Thailand as “Thighland,” but newly-resurfaced video of D’Souza appears to settle the question.

Trump set the internet ablaze when he referenced “Thighland” during a speech on Thursday, but he had a staunch defender in D’Souza, who mounted an hours-long campaign to turn the gaffe upside down — despite the fact that even Trump corrected himself shortly after he misspoke.

“Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability, Shifting production to Thighland and to Vietnam,,” Trump said in a speech to Whirlpool employees, then quickly corrected himself to add “Thailand and Vietnam. Two places, I like their leaders very much, they’re very nice to us.”

Or did he UN-correct himself? That’s what D’Souza has effectively been arguing for several days now, but as luck would have it, video exists featuring D’Souza himself pronouncing the word. In a May 4, 2002 edition of C-Span’s Book TV, he similarly talked about companies producing goods abroad, in Thailand and Calcutta.

But when he did, he used what he now calls ” the crude lingo of people who have never been to ‘Thighland’.”

CREW research Director Robert Maguire pointed the error out to D’Souza on Twitter, obviously eliciting a sheepish apology:

It turns out Dinesh D’Souza doesn’t know how to pronounce “Thighland” pic.twitter.com/r65jmCJbz6 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 7, 2020

Just kidding, he actually quintupled down:

Oh dear! As with my own name, I have grown accustomed to saying it the American way. “Tai-land.” “Din-esh.” Having grown up in another culture, however, I know “Din-esh” is actually “Dhinaysh” and “Tai-land” can also be “Thighland.” So the gotcha here fails miserably! https://t.co/OwohbxIUBN — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 8, 2020

Some other Twitter users mocked D’Souza, while others offered “encouragement”:

You should continue to tweet about this topic for the entire weekend. https://t.co/OfDMiSwvvF — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 8, 2020

Stop dying on this hill. No one cares, this was like 15 newscycles age. https://t.co/gTJAKa8XUb — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 8, 2020

Oh god this idiot is still going. https://t.co/B7OOwmDutW — Cameron Atfield (@CameronAtfield) August 8, 2020

And so the quest to vindicate Trump continues for Dinesh D’Souza, and until he returns from that epic odyssey, let us all thigh a yellow ribbon ’round the old oak tree.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

