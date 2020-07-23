WATCH: AG Barr Says the Reaction to George Floyd’s Killing Has Been ‘Extreme’

Attorney General William Barr is calling the reaction to George Floyd’s killing “extreme.”

Speaking at a White House event Wednesday on the rollout of new initiatives designed to combat violence, the attorney general linked Floyd’s killing to a rise in crime throughout the country.

“We had that terrible death in Minneapolis,” Barr said — referring to Floyd. “But then we had this extreme reaction that has demonized police, and called for the defunding of police departments. And what we have seen then is a significant increase in violent crime in many cities. And this rise is a direct result of the attack on the police forces and the weakening of police forces.”

The attorney general has previously acknowledged systemic issues exposed by Floyd’s killing.

“George Floyd’s death was not the first of its kind and it exposes concerns that reach far beyond this particular case,” Barr said on June 4. “While the vast majority of police officers do their job bravely and righteously, it is undeniable that many African Americans lack confidence in our American criminal justice system. This must change.”

Barr’s comments came after President Donald Trump announced that he is sending federal law enforcement officials to Chicago and Albuquerque, NM to fight a rise in crime in those cities. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has expressed concern — saying that she will not allow federal intervention in her city to resemble what has happened in Portland, where camouflaged forces have been present throughout the city. But Lightfoot said that she has come to an agreement with the president on the deployment of the federal forces, following a conversation late Wednesday.

Watch above, via the White House.

