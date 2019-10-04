WATCH: Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan Pounds Trump Fan Stephen Moore Over Trump’s ‘Racism’

Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan hounded conservative economic writer and former Trump Federal Reserve Board pick Stephen Moore over President Donald Trump’s racist remarks about four congresswomen of color, and the racist chant that Trump fans engaged in at a rally.

In a preview for an upcoming interview, Hasan pressed Moore to admit that Trump’s remarks were racist, but Moore resisted.

“When the president tells four women of color, members of Congress, to quote go back to where they came from, even though four of them, all of them are US citizens and three of them were born in the US, is that not racist?” Hasan asked.

“I know Donald Trump, I’ve spent a lot of time with that man. He is not a racist!” Moore said.

“Okay, he’s not a racist, is that comment racist?” Hasan pressed.

“People can interpret that as racist…” Moore began.

“No, I’m asking you, Stephen, is it racist?” Hasan interrupted.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Moore said.

“Why won’t you answer? What’s the problem? You have such strong views,” Hasan interjected.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is racist. I disagree with some of the things he says…” Moore said.

“I didn’t ask that question,” Hassan said, and again asked “Telling people to go back where they came from, is it racist? It’s a yes or no question.”

“I don’t know. I’m not going to answer it,” Moore said.

Hasan then moved on to the racist “Send her back” chant that Trump seemed to enjoy at a rally over the summer, and Moore said that he didn’t “like that stuff,” but still refused to call it racist.

“I wish he would bring us together more and be less divisive, and I’ve told him that,” Moore said.

“So you use the word divisive, not racist? That’s your preferred word?” Hasan asked,

“Yeah, he is too divisive. He should be the president of all the people. He’s got to work on that,” Moore said.

Watch the clip above, via Al Jazeera.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com