WATCH: Andrea Mitchell Tells VP Kamala Harris Some Dems ‘Don’t Think You’re The Right Person To Be On The Ticket’

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell told Vice President Kamala Harris “dozens” of Democrats “don’t think that you’re the right person to be on the ticket,” and asked her to explain why.

Mitchell scored an interview with the vice president during her current trip to Munich, Germany, and used part of that conversation to push the VP about President Joe Biden’s poll numbers, as well as her own.

She also asked Harris to explain the sentiment in a recent New York Times profile that reoied heavily on anonymous quotes from Democratic figures. Harris was unfazed, reiterating her intention to be at Biden’s side in 2024:

ANDREA MITCHELL: Why do you think the president has such low popularity, favorable ratings, and you have even less favorable ratings? Why do you think that is? VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: I will tell you what I see when I’m out on the road. I see people thanking the president. ANDREA MITCHELL: It’s not translating– VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Thanking our administration. I think that what we have to do is focus on what is actually strengthening America and the American people and American families. And when I talk with American families about what they want and what they care about, things like bringing down the cost of health care, bringing down unemployment, doing the work of strengthening and growing America’s work force, including American manufacturing. That’s what the American people want. ANDREA MITCHELL: Dozens of Democratic leaders are saying that they not only don’t think that he’s the strongest candidate, you know, considering the larger field that could be possible given his age and other defects, but they don’t think that you’re the right person to be on the ticket. Why do you think that? VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: I think that it is very important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter out of Washington, D.C. ANDREA MITCHELL: And you obviously ran for president in 2020. You want to be president. Do you still want to be president someday? VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Joe Biden intends– has said he intends to run for reelection as president. And I intend to run with him as vice president of the United States.

Watch above via NBC News.

