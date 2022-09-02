WATCH: Argentine VP Survives Assassination Attempt That Fails Incredibly at Last Second

Argentina Vice President Cristina de Kirchner miraculously survived an assassination attempt after a gun just inches from her face failed to fire.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Brazilian Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, was immediately arrested over the Thursday night incident in the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires.

Video shows Kirchner walking through cars as she’s greeted by a mob when a gun is pointed very close to her face. The trigger was pulled but the gun did not fire.

Argentinean President Alberto Fernández told the nation in a speech televised live on Thursday that “Cristina is still alive because — for some reason we can’t technically confirm at this moment — the weapon, which was armed with five bullets, did not shoot although the trigger was pulled.”

“We can disagree, we can have deep disagreements, but hate speech cannot take place because it breeds violence and there is no chance of violence coexisting with democracy,” he added.

Fernández said Friday would be a national holiday to “express themselves in defense of life, democracy and in solidarity with our vice president.”

The left-wing Kirchner, who is under indictment on corruption charges, was Argentina’s president between 2007 and 2015. She was elected vice president in 2019.

Watch above via CNN.

