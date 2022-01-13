A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020.

As was widely reported, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives declaring Trump the winner when in fact Biden had won each state.

In Arizona, state House Rep. Jake Hoffman of the state’s 12th district was among those who signed a separate certificate as the results in the Grand Canyon State were challenged after then-candidate Joe Biden pulled off a narrow victory.

KPNX reporter Brahm Resnik said on Twitter that he sent a network photojournalist to talk with Hoffman, and the Republican was in no hurry to offer an explanation about the certificate.

Hoffman was captured on video both figuratively and literally dodging the subject.

NEW In Arizona, journalism can be a team sport. GOP State Rep. Jake Hoffman refused to answer 12News photojournalist’s question (which I provided) re why he signed phony declaration in 2020 that Arizona electors voted for Trump. Watch as AZRepublic’s @ruelaswritings folos up… pic.twitter.com/Qp3YOLyBl9 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 13, 2022

An initially defensive Hoffman told the cameraman, “When Brahm wants to ask a real question, happy to have a conversation with him.”

When asked by the photojournalist about the fake electoral certificate he signed, and his authority to sign it, the state representative attempted to explain the situation.

“So, in unprecedented times, unprecedented action is … there is no case law, there is no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that is currently being litigated in the courts has due standing,” Hoffman said of the contested 2020 election. “Which is why we felt it appropriate to provide Congress and the vice president with dueling opinions.”

When pressed further on the issue, Hoffman deferred questions to the state GOP chair and quickly walked away.

