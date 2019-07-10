Few have been as lucky as those who were driving on Atlanta’s Interstate 285 Tuesday night, when money rained down from the heavens– or at least the truck up ahead.

An armored Garda truck was driving on the interstate when its side door flew open, spewing its contents onto the road behind it. At least 15 cars pulled over on the side of the road to help with cleanup, or collect their share of the spill.

Police officers and the truck’s driver tried to locate what they could, which was only about $200.

Unfortunately, whoever uploaded the wild video of the incident circulating social media may have inadvertently snitched on the lucky drivers. Police are asking all who took advantage of the spill to return the cash. Investigators will be trying to locate them from their tag numbers seen in the video.

“When you come into control of property that you know is lost or mislaid and you appropriate that to your own use, without returning it to the owner, certainly it is a crime,” Sargent Robert Parsons told a local radio station, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Watch the local news report above via WSBTV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com