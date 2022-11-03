WATCH: Assassination Attempt Against Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Caught on Video

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot and wounded on Thursday.

Khan aide Faisal Javed was also shot and wounded.

The assassination attempt occurred in Punjab province during a six-day march from Lahore to Islamabad, Pakistan‘s capital, calling for early elections.

A spokesperson for Khan’s party told Sky News, “Imran Khan and Faisal Javed received bullets wounds. A bullet hit Imran Khan’s shin. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment.” Khan, who was prime minister from August 2018 until he lost a vote of no confidence in April 2022, was rushed to a hospital in Lahore.

“Several of our colleagues are wounded,” Javed told Geo TV while hospitalized, according to Sky News. “We heard that one of them is dead.”

Khan aide Raoof Hasan told AFP one attacker was shot and killed while “a second man was taken into police custody.” He said it’s uncertain who shot the first attacker. The person who allegedly shot at Khan confessed on video to doing so.

“Imran Khan was misleading people. Just wanted to shoot Imran,” the unnamed suspect said, according to Republic TV. “I committed this crime alone. Nobody else is involved.”

Pakistan’s current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the assassination attempt.

“I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people,” he tweeted.

“Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” added Sharif.

