According to a video tweeted by journalist Dan Przygoda, those sitting in on the January 6th House Select Committee hearing on Thursday evening couldn’t help laughing at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), just as much as the rest of us.

The hearing was intended to expose the 187 minutes former President Donald Trump spent at the White House, prior to taking any action against the Capitol riot.

During Thursday’s hearing, the committee displayed a video of Hawley running away from rioters, just hours after he controversially raised a fist in their direction. Hawley has been a loyal Trump ally, objecting to the 2020 election results and often taking a pro-Trump stance. Shortly after he acknowledged protestors, Hawley was shown running to escape the Capitol.

The audience in attendance at the hearing had a reasonable reaction to the irony of the side-by-side, Hawley praising the protestors transitioning into running from the building: they laughed.

Immediate reaction to the vid: pic.twitter.com/XAv4jc2tjr — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) July 22, 2022

According to the committee, it did not take long for Hawley to flee the Capitol after the building was stormed by rioters.

The amusing video of the senator has turned into a meme across social media with many noting the hypocrisy in Hawley’s actions.

Earlier in the hearing, it was confirmed by witness testimony that amid the riots taking place at the Capitol, Trump was taking his time watching Fox News for two hours before taking any action against the attack.

