WATCH: Beaming Nancy Pelosi Talks About Trump FBI Raid For First Time – Zings Former President

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi beamed like a million-watt lighthouse when she talked about the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-lago resort, and subtly zinged Trump for good measure.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Pelosi told co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough that she didn’t have a whole lot of information to give, but her mile-wide grin spoke volumes:

All I know about that is what is in the public domain. I was surprised that it flashed on my phone last evening, so I don’t really have too much to say except that to have a visit like that, you need a warrant to have a warrant and need justification. And that says that no one is above the law, not even a president or a former president of the United States. But all of this should be made known to us over time. But I have no knowledge of it. I do know that there has been chatter. What more than chatter about the presidential president’s documents and how they must be preserved for history. And let’s see what the justification was for the raid. I just don’t know. I think everyone was surprised by it.

And on Tuesday morning’s edition of NBC’s Today Show, a smiling Speaker Pelosi subtly zinged Trump when co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked about the raid, suggesting that the source of the news made her think twice about it.

“I was questioning it because all I saw on my phone was that Donald Trump said that the visit took place, described it in pretty harsh terms,” Pelosi said.

Guthrie also asked about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s threat to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department if the GOP retakes the House, and Pelosi predicted McCarthy will never get the chance:

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: And before we leave it, I just want to mention the House Republican Leader, your counterpart, Kevin McCarthy, put out a statement responding to the search, and he said in part, “When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this Justice Department. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.” Do you have a response? SPEAKER PELOSI: Now, first of all, I think the Democrats are going to win the House. We’ve been prepared for it for a long time. And now with what’s happening with Roe v Wade and the legislation that we are passing, I think that whatever the leader is saying is probably idle. But nonetheless, we believe in the rule of law, and that’s what our country is about. And no person is above the law, not even the president of the United States. Not even a former president of the United States.

