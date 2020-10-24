WATCH: Bernie Sanders Doesn’t Rule Out 2024 Primary Challenge to Joe Biden or Kamala Harris

The Hill’s Krystal Ball asked Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders if he would support a 2024 primary challenge to either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris — should they take the White House this year — and Sanders very conspicuously did not rule that out.

In an interview for The Hill’s Rising, Sanders made it clear he intends to be vocal in challenging a potential Biden administration.

Ms. Ball asked Sanders about pushing a President Biden to the left, and said “If he falls short in your measure, in terms of fighting for working class citizens of this country, would you be open to supporting a primary challenge either against him or against Senator Harris in 2024?”

Sanders took a long walk through his own policy priorities, telling Ball that he plans to “lay out a hundred day agenda which speaks to the need to begin the process of moving toward Medicare for All” and other policies, most of which Biden also supports, like a $15 an hour minimum wage and making it easier to join a union.

“And to answer your question, am I prepared to support primary challenges all across this country, to those members of Congress, Democrats who are not prepared to move toward a progressive agenda? You’re damn right I am,” Sanders added.

That was not Ball’s question.

“And so let me make sure I understand what you’re saying here, the Biden administration, they’ll have their 100-day plan, but there’s going to be a Bernie Sanders working class 100-day plan as well that you’re going to attempt to rally people behind?” Ball asked.

“You got it. That’s exactly what we’re going to do,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ deft sidestep on this question, days before the conclusion of the election, is consistent with his past willingness to apply pressure to the Democratic Party.Supporting a primary against an incumbent Democratic president is not a new idea for Sanders. He suggested just such a challenge against then-President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection bid, which never materialized.

