WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Calls On Trump to Resign, Also Says He Won’t Pardon Trump

Former Texas Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke called on President Donald Trump to resign over the roiling Ukraine scandal, but also said he would no pardon Trump if elected president.

At the Texas Tribune Festival Saturday, O’Rourke spoke with moderator Garrett Haake at length about the scandal that has resulted in an impeachment inquiry.

“I think back to what we saw in 1974 with Richard Nixon, and at the end of the day, before we got to the end of the trial and the end of impeachment hearings, Republican senators went to the White House and met with the president and said ‘For the good of the country, for the good of your political career, for any legacy that you want to be able to maintain, the right thing for you to do now is to step down’,” O’Rourke said.

He added that current senators and White House officials could do the same with Trump.

“Those people close to the president can sit down with him and level with him, and make sure that he understands what’s going to happen to him going forward, and that they also understand their complicity, and the judgement of history, and the judgment of our courts should they fail to act while there is still time to do it,” he said.

“So the best possible path, especially if you’re concerned about a country that’s never been more divided, perhaps more highly polarized every day, is for this president to resign, allow this country to heal, and ensure that we come back together with the greatest most ambitious agenda we’ve ever faced, none of it possible while he remains in power,” O’Rourke said.

“Under that Nixon likes scenario, would a President O’Rourke ever pardon Donald Trump?” Haake asked.

After a quick sip from his oversized mug, O’Rourke simply replied “No.”

“All right, that’s pretty straightforward,” Haake said.

Watch the clip above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com