WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Made Someone Guffaw with Three-Second Roast of Chuck Schumer

Former Texas Congressman and current Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke drew a guffaw from an onlooker when he roasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over a disagreement on gun policy.

Earlier this week, Schumer blew off O’Rourke’s now-famous call for a mandatory assault weapons buyback, telling reporters “I don’t know of any other Democrat who agrees with Beto O’Rourke” on the issue.

On Thursday, O’Rourke reacted to Schumer’s remark with aplomb.

“Chuck Schumer says nobody supports your idea,” a reporter told O’Rourke.

“Ask Chuck Schumer what he’s been able to get done,” O’Rourke replied, eliciting a laugh from someone off-camera with the remark.

“We still don’t have background checks,” O’Rourke added. “Didn’t have them when he was in the majority, either. So the game that he’s played, the politics that he’s pursued have given us absolutely nothing and have produced a situation where we lose nearly 40,000 of our fellow Americans every year.”

“What he may not know, but what I hear loud and clear because I’m traveling the country listening to my fellow Americans, is that the people are there,” he added.

O’Rourke created a stir last week when he said “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47” at the Democratic debate in Houston.

Watch the clip above, via ABC News’ Jeff Cook.

