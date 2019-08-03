2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke gave an emotional press conference today, announcing he was returning to El Paso in the wake of a mass shooting at a Walmart.

The former Texas congressman who represented El Paso said “We know that a lot of injury, a lot of suffering, in El Paso right now. I’m incredibly saddened, and it is very hard to think about this,” his voice choking up as he spoke.

“I’ll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together, I’m going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown. And I want to thank El Paso Police Department and the first responders, they are there right now, and we’re going back to be with them. And I spoke into the mayor of El Paso, Dee Margo, I spoke to Congresswoman [Veronica] Escobar, I’ve spoken to Sheriff [Richard] Wiles, they are all doing everything that they can, and we’re still learning information about this situation, and so I just ask for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now.”

The former congressman indicated he would immediately return to the El Paso area.

