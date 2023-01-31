WATCH: Biden Battles Anti-Abortion Reporter, Blows Off Special Counsel Query, Pushes Police Reform in 90-Second WH Scrum

President Joe Biden made waves on multiple fronts by pushing back over abortion rights, blowing off a question on the special counsel, pushing police reform following the Tyre Nichols case, and more in the space of about a minute.

The president briefly sparred with EWTN White House correspondent Owen Jensen — a relatively frequent adversary of Biden and the White House on the issue of abortion rights — pushing back on Jensen’s assertions about the church’s position.

As he spoke to reporters Monday after arriving at the White House Monday afternoon, the president also addressed fighter jets for Ukraine, a potential visit to the war-torn nation, the roiling showdown over government funding, community policing, and the Dutch:

Q Will the United States provide F-16s to Ukraine?

THE PRESIDENT: No.

Q Will you be going to Europe for the war’s anniversary?

Q Catholic bishops are demanding that federal tax dollars not fund abortions.

THE PRESIDENT: No, they are not all doing that. Nor is —

Q Catholic bishops are —

THE PRESIDENT: Nor is —

Q — demanding that federal tax —

THE PRESIDENT: Nor is the Pope doing that.

Q What are you going to tell Speaker McCarthy? When he said he wants to negotiate, what do you say?

THE PRESIDENT: Show me your budget, I’ll show you mine.

Q Mr. President, what is your message — what is your message to Leader McCarthy — to Speaker McCarthy? Sorry, sir. What would be your message?

THE PRESIDENT: Show me your budget, I’ll show you mine.

Q Do you have any plans to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus on police reform? They’re asking for a meeting.

THE PRESIDENT: Oh, yeah. No, of course, I will. Look, I haven’t set the time yet.

Q Do you still think the George Floyd Act is the most reasonable —

THE PRESIDENT: I do.

Q — legislation to get through a divided Congress?

THE PRESIDENT: I think we should do it right now. We should have done it before.

As you know, I did it by executive order for the federal side. But I can’t do it otherwise without the help of the rest of the Congress.

Q One other. If the — if the — if the Special Counsel, who’s starting this week, asks for your testimony, would you give testimony?

THE PRESIDENT: Oh, I don’t even know about the Special Counsel.

Q Did you talk with the Dutch — thank you, sir. Dutch Prime Minister today — (inaudible). Did you speak with the Dutch Prime Minister?

THE PRESIDENT: I apologize, I —

Q Can you talk about the — you talked with the Dutch Prime Minister today, right? Dutch Prime Minister?

THE PRESIDENT: Yes, the Dutch Prime Minister. Yes.

Q Did you talk about Japanese-Dutch-U.S. agreement about semiconductor issue, or what you talk about?

THE PRESIDENT: Yes. Yes, we talked about a lot of things, but a lot of it is private.

Q Mr. President, are you considering trip to Poland next month?

THE PRESIDENT: I’m going to be going to Poland. I don’t know when though.

Q And what about Ukraine? What about Ukraine?

Q Should you take a new approach to community policing? Are your views on policing changing —

THE PRESIDENT: No.

Q — being based on what’s happening — happened?

THE PRESIDENT: Everybody else’s views got — getting — getting towards mine. And we need community policing, where the police know the community, have a relationship with the community, know who lives where.

And they need additional help in terms of having psychologists and psychiatrists on their teams. They — they need a lot more.

Q Have you decided on the new NEC director, sir?

Q What was going through your mind when you saw the Tyre Nichols video?

Q Sir, for the war’s anniversary —

Q Have you decided to go to Europe, sir, for the anniversary?

THE PRESIDENT: I’m not sure.