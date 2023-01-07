WATCH: Biden Blasts Trump ‘Election Lies’ That Fueled ‘Violent Mob Of Insurrectionists’ In Speech On Jan. 6 Anniversary

In a speech marking the 2nd anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, President Joe Biden blasted ex-President Donald Trump’s “election lies” that fueled “a violent mob of insurrectionists.”

On Friday afternoon at the White House, the president held a ceremony to honor 12 heroes of January 6 by awarding them the Presidential Citizens Medal.

But before honoring the law enforcement and election officials who fought against the insurrection, the president opened his speech by denouncing the attackers and the person who inspired them — without mentioning his name:

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you all very, very much.

Two years ago, on January the 6th, our democracy was attacked. There’s no other way of saying it. The U.S. Capitol was breached, which had never happened before in the history of the United States of America, even during the Civil War.

A violent mob of insurrectionists assaulted law enforcement, vandalized sacred halls, hunted down elected officials — all for the purpose of an attempt to overthrow the will of the people and usurp the peaceful transfer of power.

All of it — all of it was fueled by lies about the 2020 election.

But on this day two years ago, our democracy held, because “We the People,” as the Constitution refers to us — We the People did not flinch. We the People endured. We the People prevailed.

And on this day of remembrance, joined by the Vice President and the Second Gentleman and all of you, we honor a remarkable group of Americans who embodied the best before, during, and after January the 6th, 2021.

For the first time in my presidency, I am bestowing the Presidential Citizens Medal, one of our nation’s highest civilian honors. It recognizes, quote, “citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.” End of quote.

In a few moments — in a few moments, the full citation of their exemplary deeds will be read by a military aide.

But this is who these people, these extraordinary Americans, are.

Heroic law enforcement officers. As Congressman Bennie Thompson said — a man of immense character and honor himself — eloquently said about these officers. He said, quote, “You held the line that day. [And] what was on the line was our democracy. And history will remember your names.”