President Joe Biden blew off shouted questions about Hunter Biden’s plea deal and ex-President Donald Trump’s bombshell indictment as he wrapped up an international press conference.

Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India delivered remarks and took questions from the press in the East Room of the White House Thursday afternoon in an unusual formulation that the Biden press shop had to negotiate from an India delegation that did not want any questions from reporters: a one and one press conference — one reporter from each country asking one question of each leader — rather than the customary two and two.

The brief presser was dominated by Asia policy, with Modi’s human rights record, Biden’s remarks about China President Xi Jinping, and climate change.

But as the president wrapped up, reporters began shouting questions, many of which were indistinct amid the cacophony. One pair of questions was clear as the president strode off the stage with Modi.

“Mr. President, what’s your response to Republicans who say your son got special treatment? Do we have a two-tiered system of justice, Mr. President?” a reporter yelled, a reference to the president’s son and Trump.

News broke Tuesday morning that President Joe Biden’s only surviving son Hunter has reached a plea deal on three federal charges — two tax misdemeanors and one gun felony.

Trump and many other Republicans immediately complained loudly about the deal, contrasting it with the bombshell 37-count indictment against Trump related to Espionage Act violations.

The gist of the complaints were that Hunter Biden was treated with unusual leniency — which multiple fact-checkers have said is inaccurate — and that the contrast with Trump’s case demonstrates a “two-tiered” system of justice that disadvantages Republicans based purely on their politics — a premise that has been widely criticized and even mocked.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com