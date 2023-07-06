WATCH: Biden Draws Laughs With Crack About Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Joe Biden drew laughs during a speech with a crack about Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

President Biden has been mixing campaign events with official White House events promoting “Bidenomics,” the media-coined term that his team has adopted as a shorthand for the administration’s policies that will form the basis of Biden’s case for reelection.

On Thursday afternoon, the president paid a visit to Flex LTD in West Columbia, South Carolina “as part of his Administration’s Investing in America tour,” according to the White House.

The purpose of Biden’s speech was to “highlight how Bidenomics is spurring manufacturing investments and good-paying jobs across the country, including a new partnership between Enphase Energy and Flex that will create up to 600 new jobs in South Carolina,” the White House said.

But during the speech, Biden also threw a bit of a jab at Greene, and more broadly at other Republicans who have benefited from programs they voted against 7— some of whom have even bragged about those benefits:

Since I took office, we’ve seen over 60 domestic manufacturing announcements all across the solar supply chain. One of the biggest is in Dalton, Georgia. You may find hard to believe, but that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district. (Pauses for effect) I’ll be there for the groundbreaking! (LAUGHTER) So just today, the Department of Energy announced new incentives for companies to bring solar power manufacturing back to our shores. We’re in a real race. China’s ahead of us. This is another step in helping us meet the goal of 100% clean, renewable energy electricity by 2035, by 2035.

Biden made a similar crack at a private fundraiser a few weeks ago:

And so, one of the things we’re doing now is we’re in- — all these offices are investing throughout the Midwest, throughout the South — in the South. Matter of fact, I’m going to show up for a major initiative and investment that’s taking place in — in North Georgia, in the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Laughter and applause.) It’s a multi-billion-dollar — it’s a multi-multi-million-dollar project. Okay? But I’m going to be there with a spade to turn the dirt, because I said — and I mean it — I — I represent all Americans, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans or whoever they are.

Greene has been a frequent punchline for President Biden at political events, and even at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he joked “I want everybody to have fun tonight, but please be safe. If you find yourself disoriented or confused, it’s either you’re drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

