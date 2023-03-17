WATCH: Biden Laughs With Irish PM While Aides Shout Down Reporters — Hours After They Complained About Getting Shouted Down

President Joe Biden laughed while aides shouted down reporters in the Oval Office — less than 24 hours after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the press they can ask questions at Biden’s photo ops in lieu of joint press conferences with foreign leaders.

President Biden hosted H.E. Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, for a bilateral meeting at the White House on Friday, and each of them delivered remarks at a pool spray before the meeting.

But when the press tried to shout questions to the leaders, aides shouted them down and asked them to leave for a solid minute while the president laughed with the Irish PM at an indecipherable quip.

The scene was eerily reminiscent of what reporters described at Thursday’s briefing, when Jean-Pierre suggested reporters could ask questions at the Oval Office photo op in lieu of the joint presser that often accompanies foreign leader visits:

Q Thanks, Karine. You laid out a very detailed schedule for the President tomorrow with the Prime Minister of Ireland, but it did not include a two-and-two press conference. Can you say why not and whether that might be added to the schedule tomorrow? This is kind of —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So I think you’ve —

Q — becoming a pattern with a lot of the world leaders who are coming to —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, look —

Q — the White House.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I’ve spoken to this many times when it comes to diplomatic —

Q (Inaudible) bringing it up in the briefing that it’s not a part of the schedule.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — right. And my — I am — again, I brought it up many times, and I gave an explanation. These are diplomatic conversations that happen with the — with — with the countries that are visiting, and it is something that is decided in that way.

But there will no — there will not be a two-plus-two tomorrow, as you just noted. But, again, this is in coordination with — with the country that come to visit here at the White House.

You’re going to have an opportunity, or your colleagues will have an opportunity to ask questions during the — the pool spray of the Oval — at the Oval that — that happen every time a — a — a head of state visits. So that is an opportunity to be able to pose a question to the President or — or the head of state that is visiting the White House at — on that day.

But, again, this is coordinated.

Q Karine, he never answers questions during those pool sprays.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: That’s not true. He has — he’s answered.

Q Very seldom.

Q We get shouted at.

Q We get shoved out.

Q We get yelled at. “Press, thank you! Thank you!”

Q Will you commit to having him answer a question tomorrow?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It’s not — here’s —

Q We get yelled at during those.

Q The press is normally shouted down when we’re in the Oval Office.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But —

Q (Inaudible) shout at us to get out.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But here’s — I — I hear you guys. I hear you guys.

Q (Inaudible) for the one-on-ones.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) I hear you guys.

Look, the two-plus-two is something that is done in coordination with the country that is visiting. That is not something that is unilaterally decidal — decided. That is something that is in discussion with the other country.

I was asked about the two-plus-two. I was also — I also was adding that there is an opportunity where press will be in the room with the two leaders. I cannot speak to if — who’s going to take questions or who’s not going to take questions.

As you know, this is a President that takes shouted questions often. But the two-plus-two is not a unilateral decision. It is a decision that happens with the visiting country in coordination with them.

With that, guys, I’ll see you.