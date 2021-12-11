Late-night host Jimmy Fallon busted out laughing at President Joe Biden’s response to a question about his low approval ratings.

On Friday night’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Biden made his first appearance on late-night television since he assumed office in what was an extremely friendly interview.

Fallon did bring up the elephant in the room: Biden’s approval ratings, which fell precipitously after months in the mid-50s and have settled in the low 40s. But he cushioned the blow significantly.

“Do you, how much do you pay attention to approval ratings?” Fallon asked.

“Well, not anymore,” Biden cracked, as Fallon convulsed with laughter, quickly adding “No, I’m joking.”

“I will pay attention when they’re in the mid-60s, not in the mid-40s, I don’t pay attention,” Biden said

“I appreciate the honesty,” Fallon said. “I mean, because when you came in, you came in high, and then you got to medium, and now you’re at a low.”

“But you just got to keep your head down, right, and just keep doing the right thing,” Fallon told the president.

When the laughter died down, Bide took a serious swing at a response, telling Fallon “Well, look, here’s the deal. I think that it’s, we’ve been in less than a year. A lot has happened.”

“Look, people are afraid. People are worried. And people are getting so much inaccurate information to them,” Biden continued, clarifying “I don’t mean about me, but about their situation.”

He said “they’re being told that, you know, Armageddon is on the way.”

“The truth is, the economy is growing more than it has any time in close to 60 years,” Biden said, and ticked through some positive economic indicators. He also cited worries about Covid.

“My job is to be straightforward, shoot from the shoulder, let people know exactly what the truth is, and lay out how I’m going to try to make life better for them,” Biden said.

Watch above via The Tonight Show.

