WATCH: Biden Mocks Reporter’s Question As Shouting Aides Push ‘Livid’ Reporters Out of Photo Op

President Joe Biden zinged a reporter’s question as shouting aides ushered the press corps out of a photo op as they tried to engage Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the NATO leg of his current international trip, President Biden held a bilateral meeting with Zelensky, with a photo op at the top.

The two leaders gave extensive remarks about Ukraine’s bid to join the alliance, during which President Biden assured Zelensky and the world that Ukraine will eventually become a NATO member.

“I hope we finally have put to bed the notion about whether or not Ukraine is welcome in NATO. It’s going to happen,” Biden said.

As he wrapped up, President Biden signaled press aides it was time for reporters to leave, and the press wranglers enacted the now-familiar routine of very loudly ushering reporters out by shouting “THANK YOU PRESS!”

But even after Zelensky began to respond to the shouted questions, the wranglers continued shouting.

Reporters later told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that they were “livid” because they couldn’t hear Zelensky’s responses over the shouting, and Politico’s Jonathan Lemire objected.

The tension between the press and Biden — who hasn’t been shy about criticizing what he views as foolish or otherwise deficient lines of questioning — was perfectly illustrated by the president’s sarcastic parting shot at one reporter’s query:

Any rate, I thank you, and we got a lot to talk about. So, somebody is going to have to say, “The press has to leave.” (Laughter.) PRESS AIDES: Alright thanks everybody! Thank You! Q President Zelenskyy, are you satisfied with what you got from NATO? You were so frustrated yesterday. Is this enough? Are you satisfied, sir? PRESS AIDES: (indistinct) PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: I think, at the end of summit, we — we have great unity from our leaders and security guarantees… PRESS AIDE: (indistinct) Have to keep walking! JONATHAN LEMIRE: The president is speaking! PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: …that the success for this summit. I think so, but it’s my opinion. Thank you. Q Thank you, sir. Q President Zelenskyy, how soon after the war would you like to be in NATO? How soon after the war would you like to join NATO? PRESIDENT BIDEN: An hour and 20 minutes. You guys ask really insightful questions!

Press wranglers have become increasingly aggressive during the past two administrations, as reporters have become increasingly accustomed to shouting questions outside formal press conferences and briefings.

