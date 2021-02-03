WATCH: Biden Predicts Another Term By ‘Grace of God’ and ‘The Crick Not Rising’

President Joe Biden predicted a tenure of longer than 4 years in colorful terms and told reporters he expects to get Republican support for his Covid relief bill.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Democratic senators in the Oval Office to discuss the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, and during a brief photo op, he doled out the folksy prediction.

He told reporters it was great to be with old friends and said “This is their new home, for a while anyway. And with a little bit of luck, the grace of God, the goodwill of the neighbors, and the crick not rising, it’s going to be longer than just four years.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then knocked twice on a wooden end table.

As members of the press were being ushered out, a reporter asked the president if he expects to get Republican support for the bill.

“Oh, we’ll get Republican support,” Biden replied, and when asked “What were you saying, you’ll get Republican support?” he added, “I think we’ll get some Republicans.”

In addition to Leader Schumer, ten other senators who were heavily involved in drafting the legislation were present at the meeting, according to a list provided by the White House:

Senator Sherrod Brown (Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs)

(Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs) Senator Maria Cantwell (Commerce, Science, and Transportation)

(Commerce, Science, and Transportation) Senator Pat Leahy (Appropriations)

(Appropriations) Senator Robert Menendez (Foreign Relations)

(Foreign Relations) Senator Gary Peters (Homeland Security & Government Affairs)

(Homeland Security & Government Affairs) Senator Bernie Sanders (Budget)

(Budget) Senator Brian Schatz (Indian Affairs)

(Indian Affairs) Senator Debbie Stabenow (Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry)

(Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry) Senator Jon Tester (Veterans’ Affairs)

(Veterans’ Affairs) Senator Ron Wyden (Finance)

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

