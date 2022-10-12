WATCH: Biden Responds To Herschel Walker Scandal, Georgia Senate Race In Three Words

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions about the abortion scandal surrounding Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s chances of holding that seat.

The former football great is embroiled in a scandal in which he is alleged to have paid a woman — later identified as the mother of one of his children — to have an abortion, and urged her to end the pregnancy that resulted in their shared child.

On Wednesday morning, as he prepared to board Marine One, the president took shouted questions on a number of topics. Those topics included Saudi Arabia, the most recent Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, the prospect of meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin about the release of Brittney Griner, and codifying Roe v. Wade. Biden had addressed many of these topics in the past, some as recently as last night.

They also included his first comments, albeit brief, on the Walker scandal:

Q Mr. President, what has your reaction been to the Herschel Walker controversy in Georgia? And do you think Democrats can hold that seat? THE PRESIDENT: Negative. And yes. Q Mr. President, Blumenthal and Khanna right now, they’re calling for a stopping of U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Do you support that legislation? THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to react to Saudi Arabia, and they’re doing consultation when they come back. And we will take action. Q What’s your reaction to recent Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine? THE PRESIDENT: Same as it’s always been: It’s brutal. It’s just — it’s beyond the pale. Q You said you would be open to meeting with Vladimir Putin to discuss Brittney Griner. Have you seen any movement on that front? THE PRESIDENT: Not with Putin. Q You want to codify Roe v. Wade, sir, right? THE PRESIDENT: Yes.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

