WATCH: Biden Reveals Joke That Earned Rare And ‘Devastating’ Rebuke From His Father

President Joe Biden got emotional as he told Drew Barrymore about a wisecrack that earned him a rare and stinging rebuke from his father, Joe Biden Sr.

The president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sat for an exclusive interview that aired this week on a special White House edition of The Drew Barrymore Show,

President Biden speaks frequently about the influence that his dad, who passed away in 2002, had on his values. During his interview with Barrymore, Biden grew emotional as he described one of only two times he ever disappointed his dad with a joke at a less fortunate person’s expense:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Think of all the heroes getting up every morning, every morning, put one foot in front of the other. And keep moving. Keep moving. They have nobody. The staff doesn’t anymore, they used to kid me because I, I find myself stopping to talk to people who you can just tell…

DREW BARRYMORE: Yes. Yes!

PRESIDENT BIDEN: …are down. And it’s like “come on, you’re in hurry.” But it’s not… I mean, I think of the people who when things were really down for me, when I got the news, how they they just, the little things, the little tiny things just, just reaching out. I mean, literally just saying, hi, how are you?

DREW BARRYMORE: I believe you are that person. You are that person. And it’s so.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’ll tell you a real quick story. One of the things my dad, he was up in Philadelphia. He was in his late seventies. He was still working full-time.

I went up to see him as a U.S. senator. And I was I had to be in Philly and we’re going to go to a restaurant to lunch. And I had two of my staff with me, we were heading to lunch, who know, my dad well.

And a guy walked across the street and said, “Hey, buddy, can you spare a dime,” in effect, asked for help? And I, I don’t know why I said it because I had a friend who used to joke. And I said, “I’m working this side of the street.”

My father stopped dead. The only thing my father, never once raised his hand to one of us, but the devastating thing he said to me twice in my life: “You disappoint me.”

And he turned around, and my dad didn’t have any money, took out his wallet. He had 40 bucks cash in it. And he hands it to the guy. And I said, “Dad, I’m sorry.”

He said, “I can’t believe it. Can’t believe you did. I can’t believe it.” I said, “But Dad, he’s going to go buy…” And he looked at me. He said, “Do you think he’d be doing it, if he had any other choice, he’d be doing something like that? That was my dad.

That’s the only time in my whole life I’d do that, I don’t know why I did it.

DREW BARRYMORE: Maybe you need those moments to just remind you to keep being that empathic person.