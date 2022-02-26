WATCH: Biden Roasts Trump in YouTube Interview for Praising Putin’s ‘Savvy’ and ‘Genius’

President Joe Biden roasted former President Donald Trump for his recent praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “savvy” and “genius” in establishing a pretext to invade Ukraine.

The president sat for an exclusive chat with online interviewer Brian Tyler Cohen, who asked Biden about Trump’s remarks.

“We have someone like Donald Trump, who’s come out and praised Putin’s savvy and genius just in advance of him attacking Ukraine. Other Republicans have rallied to Putin’s side as well,” Cohen said, and asked “What’s your message to Trump and others in light of Putin’s attacks?”

“I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin’s a genius as I do when he called himself a stable genius,” Biden replied, a reference to Trump’s infamous self-assessment in a 2018 Twitter rant. Biden has mocked Trump in a similar fashion previously.

Mr. Cohen and the president discussed the Ukraine situation further:

MR. COHEN: You go all the way in terms of these sanctions. You know, we’ve seen sanctions get imposed on Putin after Georgia in 2008, after Crimea in 2014, election hacking in 2016. PRESIDENT BIDEN: Nothing like this. Look. You have two options. Start a Third World War. Go to war with Russia physically. Or to make sure that a country that acts so contrary to international law ends up paying a price for having done it. And it’s, this is, there’s no sanction that is immediate. It’s not like you can sanction someone and say you’re no longer are going to be able to be president of Russia. But I think these sanctions… I know these sanctions are the broadest sanctions in history. And, economic sanctions and political sanctions. And my goal from the very beginning was to make sure that I kept all of NATO and the Europeans on the same page. The one thing I think that Putin thought he could do was split NATO, creating a great aperture for him to be able to walk through, right? And that hasn’t happened, if you notice, it’s been complete unanimity. And Russia will pay a serious price for this short-term and long-term, particularly long-term. And I think it’s it’s not only in Europe, but and in the Pacific, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. I think if the democracies of the world hold together, I think it increases the prospect that we’re going to have less chaos.

Watch above via Brian Taylor Cohen, and watch the full interview here.

