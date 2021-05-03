President Joe Biden said in a Monday gaffe that anyone making less than $400,000 annually wouldn’t pay a “single penny” in taxes under his plan.

“The reason I’m bothering to do this is I keep hearing out in the press, ‘Biden’s going to raise your taxes,'” Biden said during an address at a community college in Portsmouth, Va. “Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes. And we will not increase the deficit, either, unlike the last gigantic tax cut.

Biden has proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and an additional $1.8 trillion spending plan. He’s proposed increasing capital gains taxes to match income taxes, among other measures, but has maintained that no one making less than $400,000 annually would see a tax increase.

Biden added on Monday, “It’s about balancing the system and growing the economy.”

