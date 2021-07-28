WATCH: Biden Says He Ran for President for 3 Reasons, Forgets to Name One

President Joe Biden trailed off during a Wednesday speech in Pennsylvania, leaving an audience hanging after he promised to remind them of the “three reasons” he ran for the White House.

“I said I was running, when I announced my campaign — and not many people took it seriously,” Biden said in his speech to a crowd in Lehigh Valley. “I said I was running for three reasons. One, to restore the soul of this country, a sense of decency and honor. But secondly, to rebuild the backbone of the country, hardworking middle-class folks who built this country. And, I want to point out, unions built the middle class. “That’s not a joke.”

Biden was speaking at a Mack Truck operations facility in a stop to promote his infrastructure package. Democrats are trying to get the proposal passed in the Senate by mid-August as part of a $3.5 trillion spending package over opposition from Republicans.

The president continued to speak about unions, leaving his audience to wonder what the third reason might have been.

“Unions built the middle class,” he added. “And by the way, in case you regret anything, I just want you guys and women in the union to know, if it weren’t for the [United Auto Workers] in 1970 to, I never would have won.”

