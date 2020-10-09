WATCH: Biden Says Yes Trump’s Tweets and Comments ‘Encouraged’ Whitmer’s Accused Would-Be Kidnappers and Murderers

Former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters that President Donald Trump’s past comments encouraged the men who allegedly plotted to kidnap and murder Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Following one of their first joint appearances since the Democratic national convention, Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris spoke to reporters for several minutes Thursday, and Biden was immediately asked about the plot against Gov. Whitmer.

“There is no place for hate in America, and both of us have been talking about this for some time, about how white supremacists and these militias are a genuine threat,” Biden said, indicating Senator Harris.

He went on to add that “the words of a president matter whether they can — as you’ve heard me say this before. They can cause a nation to have the market rise or fall, go to war or bring peace. But they can also breath oxygen into those who are filled with hate and danger, and I just think it’s got to stop. The president has to realize the words he utters matter.”

Another reporter, Scott Detrow of NPR, followed up by asking Biden if he thinks Trump’s previous tweets — made more ominous by the revelation of the plot — played a role.

“You say words matter,” Detrow said, “Specifically the tweets to liberate Michigan, the statement that governor whitmer should ‘give a little’ to these protestors – do you think that encouraged militias like this?”

”Yes, I do!” Biden said, without hesitation. “I think it does. Not only say that, but he went on to say that they’re very good people on both sides again. Come on!”

“People walk around in a governor’s driveway with assault rifles and wave flags, I mean, they should be,” Biden continued, “This is something to be concerned about. And you saw what the head of the FBI said a couple days ago. He said, ‘the greatest terrorist threat in America is from white supremacists.’”

“Why can’t the president just say, ‘Stop. Stop, stop, stop, and we will pursue you if you don’t. So, stop’,” Biden added.

Watch the video above via CNN, audio courtesy of Scott Detrow.

