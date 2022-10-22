WATCH: Biden Shades Bannon, Faces Off With Catholic Reporter Over ‘Transgender Policies Like Bathrooms’ In Marine One Gaggle

President Joe Biden cracked wise about just-sentenced Steve Bannon and faced off with a Catholic news reporter over “transgender policies like bathrooms” in a brief scrum as he walked to Marine One.

On Friday afternoon, the president fielded a handful of questions as he strode across the South Lawn of the White House to depart for Delaware.

Biden took a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on crime, and a question from someone else about British politics.

The president was also asked for his reaction to the sentencing of former Trump official Steve Bannon to four months for contempt of Congress, which drew a brief wisecrack.

And for the second day in a row, a reporter from Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) managed to catch the president’s attention and get a quick question answered. This time, the subject was “gender policies”:

Q Mr. President, ahead of these midterms, how big of an issue is crime? THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s a real issue, and I think we have a great record on it. Q There is some talk of Boris Johnson trying to make a comeback to replace Liz Truss. Do you think that would be good for the U.S.-UK relationship? THE PRESIDENT: That’s a British decision. Q Any reaction to Steve Bannon being sentenced, sir, for contempt of Congress? Any reaction to Steve Bannon being sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress? THE PRESIDENT: I’ve never had a reaction to Steve Bannon. Q Mr. President, what do you say to Americans who disagree with your gender policies? THE PRESIDENT: With my gender policies? Q Transgender policies like bathrooms, women’s sports, things like that. THE PRESIDENT: No, I — I stand by my policies. Thank you.

That response was repeatedly disseminated by the RNC Twitter account.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com