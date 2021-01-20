<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Joe Biden expects to sign 17 executive orders on his first evening in the White House, officials said.

The text of the orders, which were not yet public as of Wednesday afternoon, will roll back certain policies implemented by his predecessor, in addition to instituting new policies Biden promised during his campaign. The orders are expected to, in part:

Allow borrowers to forego making student loan payments until Sept. 30, an extension of a moratorium that has been in place since January through earlier executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump;

Extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until March 31;

Impose a “100 Days Masking Challenge,” which will require face coverings to be worn on all federal property;

Facilitate the United States’ reentry into the Paris Climate Agreement, from which the U.S. withdrew in 2017 under Trump, just a year after it joined under President Barack Obama;

Rejoin the World Health Organization, which the Trump administration had been seeking to leave after its handling of the coronavirus pandemic;

End a national emergency declaration authorizing construction of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico;

End the $8 Keystone XL pipeline, which Trump authorized in 2017 after Obama blocked it two years earlier;

Impose a temporary moratorium on oil and natural gas production in the 437,804-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a Tuesday statement the administration would be looking at more executive orders moving forward. “In the coming days and weeks we will be announcing additional executive actions that confront these challenges and deliver on the president-elect’s promises to the American people, including revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing the Mexico City policy,” Psaki said.

Biden is set to sign his first orders on Tuesday at 5:15 Eastern.

Watch above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]