WATCH: Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Goes Out of Her Way To Rip Trump Over White Supremacist Fuentes At Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went out of her way to rip former President Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump set the political media world on fire Wednesday night when he hosted West and Fuentes for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort home, a story that dominated the news over the Thanksgiving holiday. President Joe Biden himself weighed in very briefly from his vacation in Nantucket

At Monday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about the dinner and told reporters that while she doesn’t comment on everything Trump does, she had the time and inclination to take this on:

Q As you know, former President Donald Trump had a dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, a known white nationalist. Does — is the White House concerned that former President and, more importantly, a current candidate for President is meeting with someone who is known to foster racist and antisemitic views? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, I’m not going to respond to everything that happens with the former President. But this — this is something that’s important that we speak very clear about and we speak very — very forcefully about. This administration, this President totally rejects bigotry, racism, antisemitism. And there is just no place for these types of vile forces in our society. And this is something that we are going to continue to deny, including Holocaust deniers. And let’s not forget, when you say things like this, when you — when you do not speak out against these type of poisonous and dangerous kind of remarks or representation, if you will, that is — that is also incredibly dangerous within itself. And so, we need to — we should all be condemning this, and we should be very clear — very clear and say it in really absolute, clear terms. And again, this is something that we condemn and we will continue to speak out against.

