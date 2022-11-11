WATCH: Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Grilled Over Trump-Backed Losses Showing He’s ‘Losing Power’ In GOP

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was grilled about former President Donald Trump’s candidates losing in the midterms as a demonstration of his “losing power” in the Republican Party.

Tuesday’s midterm Election Night results have widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans and has been followed by the ostentatious kicking-around of Trump by members of his own party.

At Thursday’s press briefing, CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang pressed Jean-Pierre about the newest incarnation of the Trump Effect, and KJP replied at length that “the American people rejected the MAGA extremism”:

WEIJIA JIANG: Thanks, Karine. Given the underperformance of candidates who were backed by the former President Trump, what does President Biden believe that says about Trump’s standing in the Republican Party?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, meaning like the — basically, the candidates that he put forward?

WEIJIA JIANG: Correct.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So — and the President has said this — you heard him say this many times over the last — especially the last several weeks — is that the election was a choice, not a referendum. As the President said, again, through — throughout the fall, so Republican candidates said their top priority was undoing the Inflation Reduction Act, which would raise prescription jobs [costs], which would raise energy costs and also healthcare costs. And so they were very clear on how they were going to lay out ways that it would hurt the economy, worsen inflation.

And so Democrats ran on an agenda that was going to deliver for the American people.

We believe that choice was very, very clear for the — it was made very clear for the American people. And what we saw was that the American people rejected the MAGA extremism, and they voted for democracy as well.

And so, I can’t speak to, you know, what — what — what the — you know, what the candidates or what the Republican Party feel about their leader.

But what I can speak to is what we ran on and what we laid out, and what we heard from the American people on what was important to them and what we can speak to with what congressional Republicans were trying to do, which is take us back, which is take away people’s rights. And the American people responded.

WEIJIA JIANG: But — but, I mean, specifically Trump-backed Republicans. Does the President think that, you know, their losses show that he is losing power within the GOP?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I can’t speak to the support that he has or doesn’t have. What I could speak to — and as you’re asking me about the particular — you know, the folks that he backed, they were extreme. Right? They were MAGA extremists. And that’s what I mean, right? They were people who wanted to take away our freedoms, take away our rights, as we talk about abortion and, you know, codifying Roe.

They were folks who wanted to just pull back and take away the Inflation Reduction Act — actually take that away, something that was incredibly historic. They wanted to do the opposite of what we’re trying to do, which is deliver for the American people. They had extreme views, even on — as election deniers — even on democracy.

You heard the President deliver very strong — strong remarks on democracy not too long ago. And so, he laid that out, what we were seeing from these particular extreme candidates.

And, you know, that’s what we can speak to. And I think that’s what the American people decided on. And that’s the stark — the stark differences that the American public saw.