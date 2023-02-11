WATCH: Biden Torpedoes Republican Probe Into Hunter Biden and Other Family In PBS Interview

President Joe Biden was asked about the Republican probes into his son Hunter Biden and other family, and confidently torpedoed the idea anyone will care about them.

On Wednesday night’s edition of PBS NewsHour, PBS anchor Judy Woodruff interviewed the president on a wide range of issues following his speech in Wisconsin.

Woodruff asked Biden about the political climate, and the president expressed optimism — but he quickly shot down the prospect that the probes into his family would hurt him with Americans:

Judy Woodruff: You came to Washington, to the Senate, 50 years ago. This was just before Watergate where there had been assassinations, Vietnam War, civil rights struggles. Do you think now is worse than then? How do you compare?

President Biden: I don’t think it was better or worse. I think what happened was then we had a different set of problems, but we didn’t have many people playing on the fears of the American people. There was just genuine debate about and discord about the war in Vietnam. The civil rights movement, which got me involved in politics in the first place, was just reaching a culmination point where we really began to pass the Civil Rights Act and a number of things. So I think it’s a process. And I think that most Americans are of the view that we’ve got this. It’s gotten too mean. It’s gotten too, too personal and too divisive. And I think one of the things — the message they sent this last election was ‘come on, work together, get something done for us.’

Judy Woodruff: And speaking of that, this last session of Congress, as you said last night, a lot was accomplished, including bipartisan, in a bipartisan way. This session coming up right now is different. You got a Republican majority in the House, a number of supporters of former President Trump. Realistically, Mr. President, what do you think you can get done? I mean, assuming the the debt limit issue gets resolved.

President Biden: I think.

Judy Woodruff: What do you think you can get done?

President Biden: I think the American public, I think when we vote on whether or not to extend the Medicare benefit, I mean, health care benefits to ordinary Americans, not just on Medicare and Medicaid. I think we will see that. We say that insulin should be available for 35 bucks for every American out there. I think you’re going to see a lot of things done because people are becoming aware of what we can do, and we’re starting to see those things happening. And one of the reasons I’m here at this facility, you know, the laborers now, most people think that, you know, we’re going to be a laborer. Well, you just sign up, you show up. They have four years apprenticeships to become a laborer. It’s like going to college again, not again. So going to college. We’re the best trained workers in the world. And for example, when I asked the.

Judy Woodruff: But, you think you can get those things through, that you just

President Biden: I know I can.

Judy Woodruff: With with Republicans .

President Biden: Yeah. By the way, we got them through the things I’m talking about. We’ve already gotten through. And I think it’s a matter of just demonstrating what we’ve done.

Judy Woodruff: One of the things Republicans say is a priority for them is investigating your family, your son, Hunter, your brother Jim. They talk about access that they say others have gotten because of you, because of your political success. How do you plan to deal with that?

President Biden: Public’s not going to pay attention that. They want these guys to do something. If the only thing they can do is make up things about my family. It’s not going to go very far.