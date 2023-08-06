Former Attorney General Bill Barr fired back at one of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers claiming he would cut through the ex-attorney general’s arguments on cross examination.

In an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday, host Major Garrett confronted Barr with highly-critical comments from a member of Trump’s legal team after Barr said he told Trump “in no uncertain terms that there was no evidence of fraud” in the 2020 election.

“One of those associated with Trump’s defense team has said, if you were called as a witness, they would cross-examine you and pierce all of that by asking you questions that you couldn’t, to their mind, credibly answer about how thorough that investigation was that led you to tell the president what you told him.” Garrett said. “How thorough was that investigation?”

Barr fired back by claiming Trump was made fully aware that one of his most-repeated claims about the 2020 election was false.

“I think it satisfied us that there was no basis for concluding that there had been fraud in those instances,” Barr said. “Some of them were obvious. One that he keeps on repeating is that there were more that more people voted than absentee ballots that were requested, and that was mixing apples and oranges. And once that was explained to him, we should we should have heard no more about that.”

Barr called the latest case against Trump “challenging” for prosecutors, but “legitimate.”

“I don’t think it runs afoul of the First Amendment,” Barr said.

Watch above, via CBS.

