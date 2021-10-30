WATCH: Bill Maher Confronts Sean Spicer, Bluntly Asks ‘Did Trump Win or Lose the Election?”

Comic and TV host Bill Maher confronted former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer over former President Donald Trump’s election lies, finally asking him “Did Trump win or lose the election?”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host interviewed Spicer at the top of his show, and the subject inevitably turned to Trump’s continued insistence that he is the real victor in the 2020 presidential race that he actually lost to President Biden, an insistence that is shared by stunning numbers of Republicans.

Maher asked Spicer first about Qanon, about which Spicer joked “I don’t eat babies. Not anymore!”

Then, it was time to talk Trump, and when confronted over Trump’s election lies, Spicer’s response was rather predictable:

Bill Maher: What about what about the election was rigged and Trump really won it? Sean Spicer: I think there are some serious problems with the election. Bill Maher: Here we go. Sean Spicer: When you look at Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, yes. The idea that we changed rules running up to an election in terms of how exactly it was counted, when it was counted. Do you think Pennsylvania, the law signed by a Democratic governor, in 2019, Act 77, signed by Governor Wolf so that all ballots had to be in by 8pm… Bill Maher: Yeah, there was a pandemic. Sean Spicer: So change the law… Bill Maher: They, OK. There was no time to do that. Sean Spicer: Never. So you see just… Bill Maher: Well, you know, there wasn’t there wasn’t any… Sean Spicer: There was time to pass legislation in all of these other areas… Bill Maher: This is a rabbit hole you want to go down to avoid the question. Did Trump win or lose the election? Sean Spicer: I don’t know. Bill Maher: Well, there you go, because the world does!

Watch above via HBO.

