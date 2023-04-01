WATCH: Bill Maher Gleefully Goes OFF On Trump Over Upcoming Arrest — Predicts Mug Shot Will Prompt Masturbation At MSNBC

Comic and pundit Bill Maher savagely mocked former President Donald Trump over his impending arrest, and predicted some unnatural celebrations at MSNBC.

There was joy in some quarters when news broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. According to reports, Trump faces 34 counts in the sealed indictment, and will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher used most of his monologue to celebrate, and to predict that there would be self-ecstasy at 30 Rock if Trump’s mug shot is released:

I know why you’re excited today. Boy, March came in like a lion and went out with Trump on the lam. Well, I know that this is a first in American history. You realize that no American former president has ever. I, this of course for the payment to Stormy Daniels to keep her mouth shut and we could get bogged down in the legal details.

It is just, suffice it to say, if you don’t know all about the details here, that Trump’s lawyer went to jail for this. I mean, that’s like getting the clap and your doctor dies. I mean.

So Trump will surrender next week in court in New York. And. They say they’ll probably go right home. They say he’s not a flight risk. Flight risk? He can’t get up a ramp.

But yeah, he’s going to surrender on Tuesday. He will be arrested. he will be fingerprinted. And everybody at MSNBC is actually the same question. Is it wrong to jerk off to a mug shot?

Find it so funny that the guy, the D.A. in New York brought this case, Alvin Bragg. I love this, that the most boastful man ever in history is indicted by a guy named Bragg. I tell you, can’t write this. It would be like if the prosecutor in the R. Kelly case was named Dave Tinkle.

And boy, Trump is pissed and I don’t blame him. You know, he spent his whole life stiffing people and the one time he pays them and this shit happened. Oh, boy. Oh, no.

Of course, he knows the potential for violence, so he’s calling for calm. I’m joking. Of course. He’s rounding up his riotous mob of goons to do whatever they’re going to do. And so the authorities are keeping an eye on Trump supporters now because they’re worried about this and they’re monitoring social media, right wing websites and the smoking section at the Waffle House. You’ll have it in a month.

And of course, all the Republicans are incensed. Lauren Boebert said this is not the America that she would have her illegitimate, illegitimate children raise their illegitimate children in. Lindsey Graham said, I don’t want daddy going to prison. And Marjorie Taylor Greene was at a complete loss for words. So no change there. No, no, I’m kidding.

Marjorie Taylor Greene she actually tweeted out. She said, we must protest this unconstitutional witch hunt. She said and then she said, I’m going to New York Tuesday. Okay. Okay, Marjorie, we’ll see you next Tuesday.