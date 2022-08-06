WATCH: Bill Maher Jokes VP Kamala Harris ‘Rubbing Herself with a Coughing Monkey’ For Luck

Comic and pundit Bill Maher used President Joe Biden‘s recent successes while quarantining from Covid as an opportunity to joke that Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to acquire a monkeypox infection to duplicate the feat.

President Biden is still isolating after a rebound Covid infection, and some have observed that his quarantine has coincided with a string of legislative wins, his successful airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, and now Friday’s blockbuster jobs report.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted a chunk of his opening monologue to Biden’s wins, including a joke at the VP’s expense that painted a disturbing visual image:

Biden got COVID again and had the best week of his presidency. Really! I don’t know. I don’t know if this is related, but today Kamala Harris was seen rubbing herself with a coughing monkey. I — well, they just. No, not funny. They just declared monkeypox — Really, now we have to do monkeypox? It’s a national emergency. And listeners in New York City, they found one case of polio. But the health guy says, well, this is just the tip of the iceberg. And we found it in the wastewater. You know what? I’ve had it with viruses. I really have. Polio in the wastewater in New York. First, okay. First, I couldn’t have unprotected gay sex. Then I couldn’t eat at a Chinese wet market. And now I can play in wastewater. Well, fuck this. But no, honestly. Biden had his best week in a very long time. Jobs, way up. I mean, like crazy up. We’ve gotten all the jobs back from the pandemic. Unemployment is 3.5%. Gas prices, way down. And he got. And he got his big climate bill today Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona you’re familiar with with her. She’s okay. All right. Well, she joined up. Good to see the Democrats can be bipartisan with themselves.

