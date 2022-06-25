WATCH: Bill Maher Mocks Biden’s Bike Accident as Blueprint For Do-it-Yourself Abortion During First Post-Roe Show

Comic and pundit Bill Maher earned groans with a joke about President Joe Biden‘s bicycle mishap from last week and DIY abortion.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted a good chunk of his opening monologue to the news that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The chunk included a jab about Biden’s fall off his bike last week in Delaware, and other abortion-related jokes:

The Supreme Court has been very busy this week. Today they overturned Roe versus Wade. So — no reaction. Okay. Well, if you’re keeping score at home, it’s guns one, women nothing. Because they also. It’s funny, on the very week, very day, I think, where the Congress finally passed, I think the first gun control law in 30 years. Well. The Supreme Court said, Hold my beer.

Just, because, they struck down a New York law about carrying guns, you know, on your body when you leave the house so everyone now can be strapped at all times in public. Well, welcome to right-wing America, where if you want to end a young life, you have to shoot them.

But I got to give it to the conservatives. They always got this. The Supreme Court is the prize. They keep their eye on the prize, right? I mean, first, Merrick Garland, that whole thing with McConnell, then Trump gets in office, Trump appoints, three of these justices were appointed by Trump. Trump is out of office, but his awfulness lingers on. He’s like a fart with bad hair.

And I just. I just want to say to all you purists on the left who could not bring yourself to vote for Hillary Clinton because she said super predator in 1996, enjoy getting super pregnant in 2022.

President Biden talked about this today, the abortion ruling. He said he had been bracing for this imminent reversal for quite some time. And he actually, last week when he fell off the bike in Texas, did you see that? He said, he was just, he said I was just demonstrating how a woman can get rid of a baby. That’s what. Oh.

It’s gonna be a fun America we’re going to live in. It’s a very different America. Now, when you ask a drug dealer if he’s holding, it’ll be about the morning after pill. Oh, yeah. It’s interesting.

And the scariest part of this, Clarence Thomas, who, of course, was part of the six justices who voted to overturn Roe versus Wade, he wrote a another opinion, joining the majority, but also saying we’re not done yet. Basically, he said, watch out now. They’re going to go after birth control. They’re going to go after gay rights. He seems to want to reverse all the social advancements we’ve had in the last 50 years. Everything except interracial marriage. I don’t know yet, I. Oh, no. Somehow that one slips through.

We are going to be living in two very distinct Americas. Well, it’s going to be like with weed. You know, that’s not legal in every state. That’s the same going to be the same thing with abortion access. You have to be very careful about what state you’re in. Be careful where where you get stoned. I do. I do. And be careful where you get boned. Oh, yeah. It’s going to be state by state. If you’re in Louisiana, the slogan is, what happens in the womb stays in the womb. California. It’s going to be come pregnant, leave happy.