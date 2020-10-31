WATCH: Bill Maher Savages Amy Coney Barrett’s Religion in ’24 Things You Don’t Know’ Bit

Comic and late-night host Bill Maher savaged newly-installed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in a religiously-themed edition of his recurring “24 Things You Don’t Know” bit.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host took a string of hard shots at Barrett, mostly reprising his previous attacks having to do with her religion and the particular sect in which she was raised.

The bit, “24 Things You Don’t Know About Me,” is modeled after a regular feature in Us Weekly, which is a magazine, which is a thing people used to hold in their hands and read by turning pages.

Sample digs included:

When my family plays Scrabble, we take out the letters l, g, b, t, and q. I won’t eat Chinese food because fortune cookies look like vaginas. When I’m stressed out I’ll eat a whole box of Eucharist. I’m a classically trained liar. My volleyball team was 10 and 3 against the other cults in our division.

Barrett was narrowly confirmed to the Supreme Court on Monday after a whirlwind set of hearings, and was sworn in that night.

