WATCH: Bill Maher Shocked to Learn White People Loved Leslie Jones Slavery Jokes – And Black People Hated Them

Comic, pundit, and podcaster Bill Maher was shocked to learn from Leslie Jones that white audiences loved her jokes about having an ideal body for slavery-era “breeding” — while Black audiences hated them.

On this week’s edition of Maher’s Club Random Podcast, the host interviewed Jones, who spoke at length about a set of edgy jokes centered around her hypothetical value as a slave in the old South, which eventually became an SNL bit.

This led Maher to remark that white “woke” audiences wouldn’t like a bit like that, whereas Black audiences would. But he was shocked when Jones informed him the opposite was the case:

BILL MAHER: I mean that SNL audience is a really liberal woke audience. So like, even a Black person doing that joke, they’re, you have to understand white people, especially the liberal ones in places like New York and L.A., they have a kink of of self-loathing. So you mentioned “Plantation” and they right away are like, oh, my God. I’m like, I always want to say them, you didn’t do it.

LESLIE JONES: You didn’t do it. I mean it’s like.

BILL MAHER: I could see an audience freezing at that because it’s just.

LESLIE JONES: Oh my God, I going to do it in L.A. —

BILL MAHER: I’m talking about the White people.

LESLIE JONES: And everybody.

BILL MAHER: The Black people ould be fine with it because it’s funny.

LESLIE JONES: The Black people would get mad at me. No. I’ll tell you this.

BILL MAHER: Oh! They would?

LESLIE JONES: When I do that joke, I would do that in white clubs. I’m telling you that shit would I mean rush. Because I would come out, I’m the number one slave draft pick. I’m going to Arkansas, Nebraska, trying to get me. It was just like if the whole joke was an intricate thing in.

BILL MAHER: In L.A.?

LESLIE JONES: And L.A., I would do it at the parlor all the time of Jay Davis’s show. All the time. It would rip because it was a it was a joke. That’s the joke that Chris saw me doing at the Comedy Store when he told SNL.

BILL MAHER: And you’re saying Black audiences got mad at it?

LESLIE JONES: Well, Black audiences, you know, when you do in a club, people laugh. But when I did it as a update. Why people thought it was hilarious. Black people. Oh, my God. Oh, you was up there talking about it’s okay for God to be breeded. And I was like, Oh, my God, are you listening to the fucking joke like that, that show you not listen to? I remember one time I did this club… This Black guy comes up to me. He was like, Yeah, I was. And he’s like, “Damn, you so much funnier than I thought. I wasn’t really a fan because, you know, you called Black women niggas…” What the fuck are you talking about? And this is what this what pisses me off about stuff like that is like you you you don’t know what the fuck you talking about. So I said, where did I say it? He said, You said it. And I was like, Show me where I said it, show me, pull it up. And pull out the part where you saw me say that. I said Because that I said that right there. You going off of misinformation and for something you didn’t even go in fucking research and see if I said it. No, I didn’t call Black women niggas. I said that if I was on a plantation, I would be breeded because I am a mandingo. And I would have all of the best men that come. That’s what I said. The fuck. And is, what pissed me off. I told people, I said the joke is so fucking mean. You should be proud that I wrote a joke like that. That is just not a dick joke, is it? No. What you expect, right? You expect a fucking joke?

BILL MAHER: I’m so, so surprised.

LESLIE JONES: Oh, my God. When I say I had bitches from Essence come out, I mean, I had so much shit. So it made me so disgusted because I go do you know how fucking hard. I went and did that. I’ve done a joke a billion times and all kinds of Blacks and white… And now you getmad? Is it because I took it outside of was it like you’re you surprised to see a Black woman be smart in and what the fuck that you see some of these what other women do? Oh, I’m so sorry that I’m not just talking about dick.