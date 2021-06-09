An absolutely insane brawl broke out in the middle of a Bolivian parliament session Tuesday.

The fisticuffs broke out during a debate between members of the country’s ruling socialist party, Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), and the opposition party. Henry Montero, a member of the opposition, threw down with MAS representative Antonio Colque in a furious slugfest that featured roundhouse punches and lots of grappling.

Simultaneously, two other legislators — Tatiana Áñez de Creemos and María Alanoca engaged in their own battle complete with hair pulling and wrestling.

The dispute, according to the Rio Times, centered around the jailing of the country’s former interim president, Jeanine Áñez — who the MAS believes launched a coup to overthrow former president Evo Morales.

The debate resumed following a 10-minute recess after the fights.

Watch above, via the Daily Mail and Reuters.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com