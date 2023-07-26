WATCH: Bombshell Video Shows Giuliani Making Election Crimes Claims He Now Admits Are ‘Defamatory’

Rudy Giuliani, in his role as then-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accused two Georgia poll workers of election crimes in a stunning video, which has been made all the more extraordinary as Giuliani admitted in a court document Wednesday that his claims were both false and “defamatory.”

In the 2021 clip, which was uncovered by the House Jan. 6th Committee, Giuliani claims Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss “engaged in surreptitious, illegal activity” to try and steal the election from Trump in Georgia. Freeman and Moss, who are mother and daughter, are suing Giuliani in federal court for defamation.

The former New York City mayor conceded his claims were false and defamatory.

“While Giuliani does not admit to Plaintiffs’ allegations, he — for purposes of this litigation only — does not contest the factual allegations,” court documents read. He also conceded his statements “carry meaning that is defamatory per se” and that those comments were both “actionable” and “false.”

In the video, Giuliani says:

On the day of Ruby Freeman and Shay Freeman Moss and one of the gentlemen quite obviously surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin and cocaine. I mean, it’s ah, it’s obvious to anyone who’s a criminal investigator or prosecutor. They are engaged in surreptitious, illegal activity again that day. And after a week ago and they’re still walking around Georgia. Why? Should have been, they should have been questioned already. Their places of work, their homes should have been searched for evidence of ballots, evidence of USB ports, for evidence of voter fraud.

Moss later testified before Congress that she handed her mother a ginger mint, not a USB drive as Giuliani had claimed in video he claimed showed the two women committing voter fraud.

Michael J. Gottlieb, Moss and Freeman’s lawyer released a statement following Giuliani’s court filing:

Giuliani’s stipulation concedes what we have always known to be true — Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law; and the allegations of election fraud he and former-President Trump made against them have been false since day one. While certain issues, including damages, remain to be decided by the court, our clients are pleased with this major milestone in their fight for justice, and look forward to presenting what remains of this case at trial.

NPR noted that “Moss said she and her mother received racist death threats that forced the two women to hide their identity” after both Giuliani and former President Donald Trump accused them by name of illegal activity regarding the election.

Watch the full clip above.

