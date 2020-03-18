A new song out from U2’s Bono honors the victims of the coronavirus in a touching tribute released Tuesday aimed at bringing cheer during this time when everyone needs it most.

“Let Your Love Be Known,” a piano ballad, was shared via Instagram by the singer with the message, “For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish,” adding, “for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to.”

The video first reported by The Independent noted the lyrics to the tribute were recorded an hour before filming the clip.

“A little postcard from bubblin’ Dublin,” Bono says, introducing the song.

The opening lyrics to the new song shares an upbeat message:

“Yes, I don’t know you, no, I didn’t think I didn’t care

You live so very far away, just across the square

You can’t touch, but you can sing across rooftops

Sing on the phone, sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing your love be known.”

Watch above, via Instagram.

